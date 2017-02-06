Feb 6 Galena Biopharma Inc
* Galena Biopharma reports positive outcome from the data
safety monitoring board on the two neuvax (nelipepimut-s)
clinical trials in combination with trastuzumab
* Interim efficacy analysis for low-to-intermediate (her2
1+/2+) trial now expected by end of 2017
* Both combination trials are deemed not futile and data
safety monitoring board recommends that both trials continue
* DSMB expects to perform interim efficacy analysis near end
of 2017
* Says data safety monitoring board reported that there are
no safety concerns with either trial and neither was found to be
futile
* Phase 2 trial showed agent is well tolerated with no
increased cardiotoxicity associated with giving Neuvax with
Trastuzumab
