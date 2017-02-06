Feb 6 Apollo Investment Corp :

* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.17

* Net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.86 compared to $6.95 as of September 30, 2016, a 1.3% decrease

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05