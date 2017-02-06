Feb 6 Icahn Enterprises Lp :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces pricing terms for rights offering

* Says depositary unitholders will receive 0.07718 rights for each depositary unit held as of record date

* Icahn Enterprises - each whole right will entitle holder to acquire 1 newly issued depositary unit of Icahn Enterprises at subscription price of $53.71