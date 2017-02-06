Feb 6 American Superconductor Corp -
* AMSC reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
and provides business outlook
* Sees Q4 2016 loss per share $0.39
* Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $27.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.21
* For Q4 ending March 31, 2017, AMSC expects that its
revenues will be in range of $22.0 million to $26.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $26.5
* Expects a minimal cash burn of less than $2.0 million in
Q4
