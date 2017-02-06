EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc :
* Jll reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 revenue growth
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.95
* Q4 earnings per share $3.62
* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.01 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc - qtrly fee revenue $1,849 million versus $1,667 million
* Jones Lang Lasalle - AUM reached $60.1 billion as of December 31, 2016, up from $59.7 billion as of September 30, 2016, and $56.4 billion as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.