Feb 6 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc
:
* Allison Transmission announces stock repurchase agreement
with Valueact Capital and cooperation agreement with Ashe
Capital
* Allison Transmission Holdings - William Harker of Ashe
Capital will be nominated for election to board at 2017 annual
meeting of stockholders
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- under stock repurchase
agreement has agreed to repurchase 10.5 million shares of
company's common stock
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc says entered into a
stock repurchase agreement with Valueact Capital Master Fund
L.P.
* Intends to fund repurchase with cash on hand and borrowing
under its revolving credit facility
