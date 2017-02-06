Feb 6 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* Allison Transmission announces stock repurchase agreement with Valueact Capital and cooperation agreement with Ashe Capital

* Allison Transmission Holdings - William Harker of Ashe Capital will be nominated for election to board at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- under stock repurchase agreement has agreed to repurchase 10.5 million shares of company's common stock

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc says entered into a stock repurchase agreement with Valueact Capital Master Fund L.P.

* Intends to fund repurchase with cash on hand and borrowing under its revolving credit facility