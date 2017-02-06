Feb 6 Everest Re Group Ltd

* Everest Re Group reports record quarter earnings per share of $9.08; full year return on equity of 13%

* Q4 operating earnings per share $8.83

* Q4 earnings per share $9.08

* Everest Re Group Ltd - Gross written premiums for quarter were $1.5 billion, an increase of 3% compared to Q4 of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everest Re Group Ltd- Combined ratio was 82.1% for quarter compared to 78.9%

* Everest Re Group Ltd - Qtrly net investment income $115.2 million versus $110.5 million