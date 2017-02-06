EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Everest Re Group Ltd
* Everest Re Group reports record quarter earnings per share of $9.08; full year return on equity of 13%
* Q4 operating earnings per share $8.83
* Q4 earnings per share $9.08
* Everest Re Group Ltd - Gross written premiums for quarter were $1.5 billion, an increase of 3% compared to Q4 of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everest Re Group Ltd- Combined ratio was 82.1% for quarter compared to 78.9%
* Everest Re Group Ltd - Qtrly net investment income $115.2 million versus $110.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.