UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes and improved gross profit as a percentage of sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $1.73
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion
* Qtrly sales decreased 7.5% to $454.5 million
* Alliance One International Inc sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $145.0-$165.0 million
* Alliance One International Inc says "initial reports indicate larger 2017 crops that we have begun to purchase in Brazil"
* Alliance One International Inc says experienced some shipping delays in Turkey due to timing of crop purchases from farmers that will push sales, profitability to next year
* Alliance One International Inc says in quarter, improved performance throughout much of global operations offset impact created by adverse El Niño weather, stronger U.S. dollar
* Alliance One International Inc says at quarter end, inventory decreased $90.5 million to $845.1 million when compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources