Feb 6 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior
notes
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500
million aggregate principal amount of its 1.80% senior notes due
2020
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500
million aggregate principal amount of its 3.15% senior notes due
2027
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500
million aggregate principal amount of its 4.15% senior notes due
2047
* Estee Lauder-To use proceeds of offering to repay
outstanding commercial paper, to refinance $300 million
principal amount notes due May 15, 2017
