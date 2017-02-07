Feb 7 Allot Communications Ltd

* Allot Communications announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million

* Q4 revenue $23.5 million versus $25.4 million

* Says second half of 2017 is expected to be better than first half

* Says book to bill ratio for year is expected to be above 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: