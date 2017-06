Feb 7 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform power reports 2q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q

* Terraform power inc - qtrly net loss $45 million versus net income of $29 million last year

* Terraform power inc - qtrly net revenue $187 million versus $130 million

* Terraform power - doesn't expect to be able to file form 10-k for 2016 by sec deadline of march 1 or form 10-q for 1q 2017 by sec filing deadline in may

* Terraform power inc - q2 adjusted revenue $201 million versus $132 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: