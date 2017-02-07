UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 Azz Inc
* Azz Inc issues fiscal year 2018 guidance for revenue and earnings
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $900 million to $970 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $902.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives