Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.47

* Q4 revenue $4.242 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.26 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Organic revenue growth in Q4 of 2016 was 0.6 pct in North America

* Operating margin for Q4 of 2016 increased to 14.2 pct versus 13.9 pct for Q4 of 2015

* Omnicom Group - components of change in revenue included decrease in revenue from negative impact of foreign exchange rates of 1.8 pct when compared to Q4 of 2015