UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 Ametek Inc
* Ametek announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 sales $973 million versus I/B/E/S view $970.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.34 to $2.46
* Ametek inc- "we expect Q1 2017 sales to be roughly flat versus last year's Q1"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "we anticipate 2017 sales to be up mid-single digits versus 2016, with organic sales up low-single digit"
* Ametek - expect Q1 2017 sales to be roughly flat versus last year's q1 and estimate our earnings to be approximately $0.55 to $0.57 per diluted share
* Ametek Inc sees Q1 2017 earnings to be approximately $0.55 to $0.57 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $975.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives