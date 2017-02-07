Feb 7 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.19 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share $1.64

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.035 billion to $1.055 billion

* Q3 revenue $1.35 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 6.9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.48 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - on a constant currency basis, qtrly retail net sales increased 10.0 pct, and comparable sales decreased 6.4 pct

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - "we were disappointed with our North American and European comparable store sales performance during quarter"

* For Q4 of fiscal 2017, company expects total revenue to be between $1.035 billion and $1.055 billion

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - we believe that "headwinds" in North American and European markets will continue throughout spring season

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - for fiscal 2017 company now expects comparable sales to decrease in high-single digit range

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - sees fiscal 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.09 to $4.13

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors - believe headwinds will continue as co faces uncertainty surrounding certain political changes in European countries

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - believe headwinds will continue as co implements of reduced promotional cadence in North America

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Q4 revenue guidance includes planned reduction in wholesale shipments, and a comparable sales decrease in low-teens range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: