UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 7 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.19 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72
* Q3 earnings per share $1.64
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.035 billion to $1.055 billion
* Q3 revenue $1.35 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion
* Q3 same store sales fell 6.9 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.48 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - on a constant currency basis, qtrly retail net sales increased 10.0 pct, and comparable sales decreased 6.4 pct
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - "we were disappointed with our North American and European comparable store sales performance during quarter"
* For Q4 of fiscal 2017, company expects total revenue to be between $1.035 billion and $1.055 billion
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - we believe that "headwinds" in North American and European markets will continue throughout spring season
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - for fiscal 2017 company now expects comparable sales to decrease in high-single digit range
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - sees fiscal 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.09 to $4.13
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Michael Kors - believe headwinds will continue as co faces uncertainty surrounding certain political changes in European countries
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - believe headwinds will continue as co implements of reduced promotional cadence in North America
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Q4 revenue guidance includes planned reduction in wholesale shipments, and a comparable sales decrease in low-teens range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources