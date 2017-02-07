Feb 7 Heroux-Devtek Inc -

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.23

* Q3 sales C$98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$97.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.17

* Expects relatively stable sales in fiscal 2017, when compared to fiscal 2016

* Forecasts a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, when compared to expected sales for fiscal 2017

* Expects sales to grow progressively to reach between $480 million and $520 million in fiscal 2021

* As at December 31, 2016, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $424 million, versus $437 million three months earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: