Feb 7 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* Fis reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.14 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.15 to $4.30
* Q4 revenue rose 30.4 percent to $2.4 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.82
* Fidelity national information services sees 2017 reported
revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent; sees 2017 organic revenue
growth of 2 to 3 percent
* Fy2017 revenue view $9.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.29, revenue view $9.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For quarter, organic revenue increased 4.8 percent
* Fidelity national information services - q4 revenue
increased 30.4 percent on a reported basis to $2.4 billion, from
$1.9 billion in prior year quarter
