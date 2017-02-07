UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight reports results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.74
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect 2017 reported and organic sales growth of approximately 3 pct
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is expected to be $1.72 to $1.74 per share
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - in 2017, we expect adjusted free cash flow to exceed adjusted net income
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect to achieve 7 pct adjusted EPS growth or $1.89 per share for 2017
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - for Q1, we expect reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1-2 pct
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - sees Q1 EPS $0.46
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - qtrly net sales $896.0 million versus $873.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $3.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $889.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources