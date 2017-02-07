UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 DHI Group Inc
* DHI Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $54.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DHI Group Inc says "strategic alternatives process we began during Q4 is progressing in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives