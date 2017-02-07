Feb 7 Heroux-devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.17

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.23

* Q3 sales c$98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$97.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heroux-Devtek Inc - now expects relatively stable sales in fiscal 2017, when compared to fiscal 2016

* Heroux-Devtek - forecasts low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, when compared to expected sales for fiscal 2017

* Heroux-Devtek Inc - as at December 31, 2016, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $424 million, versus $437 million three months earlier

* Heroux-Devtek - following transition year in fiscal 2018, co expects sales to grow progressively to reach between $480 million and $520 million in fiscal 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: