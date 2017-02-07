Feb 7 TransDigm Group Inc

* TransDigm Group reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 sales $814 million versus I/B/E/S view $804.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $9.15 to $9.43

* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.12, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TransDigm Group - "we are modestly Increasing our full year guidance to primarily reflect slightly higher revenues and a modest Increase in margin"

* TransDigm Group Inc says 2017 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $12.02 to $12.30 per share

* TransDigm Group Inc - business jet and helicopter markets "remained weak" in quarter