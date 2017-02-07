UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 7 Tenneco Inc
* Tenneco reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $2.155 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 7 percent
* Says expects total revenue growth of 7 pct in Q1 2017
* Tenneco says expects to better industry with 4 pct organic growth, driven by incremental content to meet tier 3 and euro 6 emissions regulations
* Says anticipates a currency headwind in Q1 of approximately 2 pct based on current exchange rates
* Company expects FY 2017 total revenue growth to outpace light vehicle industry production by 4 percentage points, resulting in 5 pct growth in 2017
* In 2018 and 2019, Tenneco expects continued revenue growth, outpacing industry production by 3 to 5 percentage points each year
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures between $360 million and $390 million
* Company's FY 2017 revenue growth estimate assumes light vehicle industry production growth of 1 pct
* For Q1 2017, co "expects a slight increase in commercial truck and off-highway revenues"
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly