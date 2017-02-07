Feb 7 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd -
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged
chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support
agreements
* Expects to implement restructuring, emerge from
court-supervised process expeditiously, which is expected to be
concluded within 60 days
* Under plan, creditors holding in excess of $290.1 million
principal amount are to receive about $84.0 million in cash in
full settlement of indebtedness
* Expects cash on hand, cash from operating activities, and
cash expected to be made available under a cash collateral order
* Vessels will continue to operate as scheduled
* Being advised by investment banking firm of Miller
Buckfire & Co. and is receiving financial advice from
Alixpartners, Llp
* Vendors, trade creditors, employees and unsecured
creditors to be paid in full
* Plan supported by lenders and bondholders
* Proposed plan will restructure co's and subsidiaries'
secured debt and pay in full allowed claims of unsecured
creditors
* Says cash on hand and cash to be made available will be
sufficient to fund its projected cash needs
