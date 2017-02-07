UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 Vishay Intertechnology Inc :
* Vishay reports results for fourth quarter and year 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $570.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $582.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $575 million to $615 million
* Q1 revenue view $583.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives