UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Aramark :
* Aramark reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 including items
* Aramark - board authorizes $250 million of share repurchases over two years
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aramark - is now expecting improved full-year free cash flow of greater than $350 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources