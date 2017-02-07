Feb 7 Pricesmart Inc :

* Pricesmart announces January sales

* January sales rose 1.3 percent to $229.4 million

* For four weeks ended january 29, 2017, comparable warehouse sales increased 0.2% compared to same four-week period last year

* There were 39 warehouse clubs in operation at end of January 2017 compared to 38 warehouse clubs in operation in January 2016