Feb 7 Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore shipping corporation announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $43.2 million versus $41.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ardmore expects 45 scheduled drydock days in q1 of 2017

* Ardmore shipping corp- company's board of directors has not declared a dividend for quarter ended december 31, 2016

* Ardmore shipping corp - company had no drydock days in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: