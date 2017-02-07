Feb 7 PAM Transportation Services Inc :

* P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $108.4 million versus $102.4 million

* Net income of $0.11 per share for Q4 of 2016

* Total operating revenues increased to $108.4 million for q4 of 2016 compared to $102.4 million for q4 of 2015

* In quarter "overcapacity in industry resulted in sustained downward rate pressure while cost increases in our operating costs"

* In 2017, see new opportunities with new retail,manufacturing customers,most of which either have facilities or suppliers in Mexico