Feb 7 Ultimate Software Group Inc :

* Ultimate reports q4 and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 revenue $210.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $210 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91

* Ultimate Software Group - sees q1 recurring revenues of approximately $189 million

* Ultimate Software Group sees for Q1 of 2017 total revenues of approximately $229 million

* Ultimate Software Group - sees FY 2017 recurring revenues to increase in excess of 25 pct over 2016

* Q1 revenue view $229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $968.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ultimate Software Group sees total revenues to increase approximately 24 pct over 2016 for year 2017