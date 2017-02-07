Feb 7 Container Store Group Inc

* The Container Store Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $216.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Container Store Group Inc says comparable store sales for Q3 of fiscal 2016 were down 3.9%

* Container Store Group says sees 2016 net sales to be modestly below range of $820 million-$830 million; sees 2016 EPS to be at low end of range of $0.20-$0.30