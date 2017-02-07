UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney Co - Q1 revenue $14,784 million versus $15,244 million
* Walt Disney Co qtrly media networks revenue $6,233 million versus $6,332 million
* Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 6% to $4.6 billion
* Walt Disney Co - Cable networks revenues for quarter decreased 2% to $4.4 billion and operating income decreased 11% to $0.9 billion
* Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 7% to $2.5 billion
* The Walt Disney Company reports first quarter earnings for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.55 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.55
* Q1 revenue view $15.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney Co - Decrease in cable networks operating income for quarter was due to a "decrease at ESPN"
* Walt Disney - "Decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth" in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources