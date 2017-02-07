Feb 7 Nanometrics Inc

* Nanometrics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $56 million to $61 million

* Q4 revenue $59.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33

* First-Quarter sales are expected to come in at levels similar to Q4

* Sees Q1 earnings in range of $0.19 to $0.26 per diluted share on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $58.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S