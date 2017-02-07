Feb 7 Jive Software Inc

* Jive Software Inc says short-term billings were $65.5 million for Q4, an increase of 9% year-over-year

* Jive Software Inc says change in short-term billings is expected to be negative 10% to 0% for Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $51.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $51 million

* Q4 revenue $51.7 million