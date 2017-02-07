AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 7 Jive Software Inc
* Jive Software Inc says short-term billings were $65.5 million for Q4, an increase of 9% year-over-year
* Jive Software Inc says change in short-term billings is expected to be negative 10% to 0% for Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $51.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $51 million
* Q4 revenue $51.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.