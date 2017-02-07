Feb 8 New Relic Inc

* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $68.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue between $70.3 million and $71.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 34% and 36%

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.14 and $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $69.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S