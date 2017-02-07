Feb 8 Assurant Inc
* Assurant reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Assurant Inc qtrly net investment income $135.4 million
versus $157.4 million
* Qtrly net earned premiums, fees, other income from global
housing, global lifestyle,global preneed segments was $1.54
billion versus $1.60 billion
* Assurant Inc - sees full year 2017 Assurant net operating
income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly
level with 2016 results
* Assurant Inc - sees full year 2017 Assurant operating
earnings per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, to
grow double-digits from 2016
