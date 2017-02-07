Feb 8 Assurant Inc

* Assurant reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assurant Inc qtrly net investment income $135.4 million versus $157.4 million

* Qtrly net earned premiums, fees, other income from global housing, global lifestyle,global preneed segments was $1.54 billion versus $1.60 billion

* Assurant Inc - sees full year 2017 Assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results

* Assurant Inc - sees full year 2017 Assurant operating earnings per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016