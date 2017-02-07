Feb 7 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales $339.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 3 to 5 percent

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Implementations underway for approximately $130 million in annualized new business won in past five quarters

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Company confirms sales and eps outlook for fiscal 2017

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - As sales increase in remainder of fiscal 2017, we expect to improve operating leverage and margins

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income in range of $1.15 to $1.20 per diluted share