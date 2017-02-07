UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Yum China reports full year operating profit of $640 million, up 31% year-over-year led by margin expansion and new unit openings; board authorizes share repurchase program
* Yum China Holdings Inc says board of directors authorized Yum China to repurchase up to $300 million of shares of common stock
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly earnings per share $0.23
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Yum China Holdings Inc says "right now, our top priority is consistently delivering positive same-store sales growth"
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly same-store sales were flat, with an increase of 1% at KFC, offset by a decline of 3% at Pizza Hut casual dining
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly total revenues $1,978 million versus $2,048 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources