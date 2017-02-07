UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 HRG Group Inc
* HRG Group Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue fell 1.6 percent to $1.19 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* HRG Group Inc says in light of strategic review process, HRG has elected to discontinue hosting quarterly conference calls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources