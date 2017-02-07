UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Richard Lampron has stepped down from his position as Chief Operating Officer as of February 6, 2017
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Claude Roy, Chief Executive Officer, will take over some of responsibilities of Richard Lampron
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc qtrly revenues up 4% to reach $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives