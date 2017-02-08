UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 8 China Yuchai International Ltd
* China Yuchai International extends loan agreement with HL Global Enterprises
* Has entered into a loan agreement with hl global enterprises limited for extension of a loan of s$68 million to HLGE
* Unsecured loan pursuant to terms of 2017 loan agreement, been extended for 1 year from July 2017,due for repayment in July 2018
* Company through another wholly owned subsidiary, Grace Star Services, owns 48.9 pct of issued ordinary shares of HLGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly