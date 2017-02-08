Feb 8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott
Management
* Has entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott
* Three existing members of board will concurrently not
stand for reelection
* Board has agreed to continue ongoing process of refreshing
board by appointing three new independent directors
* Elliott has also agreed to certain customary standstill
provisions, as well as to support integrated plan
* Board will also form a financial policy committee
* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three
directors, including D'Souza, incumbent director and one of new
directors
* Says financial policy committee will assist, advise board
on issues relating to operating plan, capital allocation policy
