Feb 8 Performance Food Group Co

* Performance Food Group Company reports second-quarter and first-half fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 sales $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirms fiscal 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA growth outlook to be in 7 percent to 9 percent range on a 52 week to 52 week basis

* Performance Food Group - confirms fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS growth outlook to be in range of 27 percent to 31 percent to $1.23 to $1.27 on a 52 week to 52 week basis

* Qtrly total case volume increased 5.6 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Performance Food Group Co - PFG expects that adjusted EBITDA growth will build sequentially from third to Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Performance Food Group Co - PFG also confirms its second-half fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth outlook to be in mid-to-high teens range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: