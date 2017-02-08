Feb 8 Carlyle Group Lp
* The Carlyle Group announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Carlyle Group Lp - "Disappointed with losses in our hedge
fund business" in 2016
* Carlyle Group Lp - "Focused on raising $100 billion in new
capital over several years"
* Carlyle Group Lp- Distributable earnings of $7 million on
a pre-tax basis for Q4 2016
* Carlyle Group Lp - Qtrly revenue $436 million versus $491
million
* Q4 revenue view $545.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carlyle Group Lp- Distributable earnings per common unit
of $0.00 in Q4 2016, on a post-tax basis
* Carlyle Group Lp - Quarter-end AUM was $157.6 billion
versus $182.6 billion last year
* Carlyle Group Lp- Q4 economic net income of $6 million on
a pre-tax basis
* Carlyle Group Lp - $3.5 billion in gross new capital
raised and $2.7 billion raised on a net basis after redemptions
in Q4 2016
