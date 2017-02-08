Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc :
* Arch Coal, Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 revenue $575.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $547.7
million
* Says has established sales targets for 2017 of between 7.2
million and 7.8 million tons of metallurgical coal
* Arch Coal Inc sees 2017 sales volume 95.2 - 103.8 million
tons
* Arch Coal Inc sees fy capital expenditures $52 million -
$60 million
* Arch Coal Inc - in 2017, expect metallurgical prices to
remain well above levels that prevailed during first half of
2016
* Arch coal - looking ahead, expects market to address
undersupplied conditions of 2016, with new supply coming online
in response to stronger price signals
* Arch coal - "projecting additional strengthening in
seaborne market, with sizeable increases in demand for
high-quality, imported coking coal in India"
