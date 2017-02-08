Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp
* Intact Financial Corp reports Q4-2016 and 2016 annual
results
* Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.58
* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share c$1.27
* Quarterly dividend increased 10 pct to $0.64 per share
* Company expects that industry premiums will grow at a low
to mid single-digit rate in next 12 months
* Qtrly net investment income of $104 million was $6 million
lower than Q4-2015
* Q4-2016 combined ratio of 92.5 pct versus 88.6 pct
