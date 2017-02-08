Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corp reports Q4-2016 and 2016 annual results

* Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.58

* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share c$1.27

* Quarterly dividend increased 10 pct to $0.64 per share

* Company expects that industry premiums will grow at a low to mid single-digit rate in next 12 months

* Qtrly net investment income of $104 million was $6 million lower than Q4-2015

* Q4-2016 combined ratio of 92.5 pct versus 88.6 pct