Feb 8 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc -

* Broadridge reports results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2017

* Quarterly total revenues $893 million versus $639 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirming guidance for recurring fee revenues

* Reaffirming guidance for , adjusted eps and closed sales; revising guidance for total revenues and diluted eps

* Sees FY diluted earnings per share growth 2-7%

* Sees FY total revenue growth 40-42%

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share growth 12-17%