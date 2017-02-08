UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co -
* Goodyear reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results; announces increase to share repurchase program
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $2.14
* Q4 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.88 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect raw material inflation to be a significant headwind in 2017
* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.1 million, down 2 percent from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly