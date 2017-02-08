Feb 8 Intuit Inc
* Intuit adjusts second quarter outlook reflecting slow
start for overall tax market: reiterates full-year guidance
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.015 billion
* Reiterated full-year revenue, operating income, and
earnings per share guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.30 to $4.40
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.47 to $3.57
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.35, revenue view $5.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intuit Inc - Company expects consumer tax revenue to shift
to third fiscal quarter and therefore reiterated full
fiscal-year guidance
* Intuit Inc - "IRS data issued Feb. 6 suggests that broader
tax preparation market is forming later than usual"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: