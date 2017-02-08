Feb 8 USANA Health Sciences Inc

* Usana names new chief field development officer, two executive vice presidents

* Usana health -david mulham, former executive vice president of americas, pacific and europe, has been named chief field development officer

* Usana health -brent neidig, former vice president of china strategic development, has been named executive vice president of china

* Usana health sciences inc says josh foukas, former vice president of legal, has been named executive vice president of legal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: