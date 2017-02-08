Feb 8 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat Networks announces second quarter of fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 from continuing
operations
* Q2 revenue $68.5 million versus $70.4 million
* Revenue is expected to be in range of $130.0 - $140.0
million in second half of 2017
* Fiscal 2017 Q3 expected to be in low to mid $60 million
range and fiscal 2017 Q4 higher, most likely in excess of $70.0
million
* Anticipates it will report positive operating income in
second half of year and positive adjusted EBITDA in both Q3, Q4
